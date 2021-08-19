PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $2,036.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.20 or 0.06718916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01404080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00369066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00568745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00341902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00313185 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,559,462 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.