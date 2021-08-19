Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 193,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 212,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,458,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $13,872,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

