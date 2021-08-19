Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRED traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.07.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 355.43%. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

