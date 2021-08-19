Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRED traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Predictive Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.07.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 355.43%. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

