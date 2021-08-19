Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PINC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.