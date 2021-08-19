Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PINC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.
Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.