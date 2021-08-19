Prescott Group Capital Managem Acquires 40,000 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PFMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,136. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

