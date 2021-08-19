Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

