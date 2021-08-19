Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,307 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 257.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Calix worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after buying an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $41,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

