Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODX. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CODX opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

