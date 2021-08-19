Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 9,651,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $68,490,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,676,000 after buying an additional 5,042,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

