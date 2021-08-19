Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

