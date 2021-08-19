Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $280,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,183 shares of company stock worth $6,180,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.73 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

