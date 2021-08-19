Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $8,028,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $2,237,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

