Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 7.97% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

