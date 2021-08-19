Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,540,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 437,727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 358,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.