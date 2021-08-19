Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

