Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American National Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $190.61 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $193.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

