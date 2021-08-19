Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 398.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Quotient Technology worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

QUOT stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $421,884 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

