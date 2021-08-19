Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.73 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

