Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

