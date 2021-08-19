Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 201.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

