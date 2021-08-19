Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Avalara by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Avalara by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.04. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

