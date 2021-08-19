Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 633,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

