Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,760 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63.

