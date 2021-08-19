Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,097 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,105,000 after acquiring an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,584,848. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

