Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2,717.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 408,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 394,368 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

VRNS stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

