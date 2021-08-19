Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.