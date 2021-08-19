Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,812 shares of company stock worth $130,137,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

DDOG opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of -780.42 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

