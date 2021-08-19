Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.90 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.