Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,900 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -148.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.