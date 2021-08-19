Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $8,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,912,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,140. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BL stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

