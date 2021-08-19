Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progenity by 153.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. Progenity has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $96.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.15.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

