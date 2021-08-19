Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.