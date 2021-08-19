Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

