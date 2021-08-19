Project Pai 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $657,092.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $29.16 million and approximately $657,092.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,768,259,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,169,129 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

