Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) versus Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Financial Contrast

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prometheus Biosciences and Bausch Health Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bausch Health Companies 1 3 4 0 2.38

Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.27%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies -15.18% 1,271.62% 5.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Bausch Health Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 701.48 -$37.14 million N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies $8.03 billion 1.25 -$560.00 million $3.99 6.99

Prometheus Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

