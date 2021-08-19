ProShares UltraShort Euro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EUO)

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,333% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

