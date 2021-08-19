ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

