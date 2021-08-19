Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.53. 4,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.