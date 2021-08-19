Proton (XPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $1.75 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.60 or 0.00873095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

