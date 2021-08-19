Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPLPY shares. Peel Hunt raised Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

