PTON Market Capitalization Tops $478,935.10 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $478,935.10 and $161.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

