Public Mint Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1.75 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.