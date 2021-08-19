pulltherug.finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $246.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $56,237.95 and approximately $246.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

