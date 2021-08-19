Puma (ETR:PUM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €108.60 ($127.76). Puma shares last traded at €108.30 ($127.41), with a volume of 135,099 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €106.19 ($124.92).

The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a PE ratio of 54.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

