PumaPay (PMA) Price Up 13.9% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $851,077.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

