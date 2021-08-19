Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LRTNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 271,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,387. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

