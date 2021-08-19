Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,326,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

