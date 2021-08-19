PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 69.8% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $537,647.22 and approximately $12.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.50 or 0.99575709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00074557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001045 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010699 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.