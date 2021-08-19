Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.86

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.