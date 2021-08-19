Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.86

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMO. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

