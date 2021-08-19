Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
PMO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 111,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
